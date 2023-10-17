Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

County Final Preview: It will take the perfect performance – Neil McGee

Gaoth Dobhair find themselves back in a Donegal Senior Championship Final for the first time since 2019 and will face off with the defending champions Naomh Conail for the right to lift the Dr Maguire Cup this weekend.

Captain Neil McGee says there has been a low key build up to the final and that the group will need a perfect performance if they are to be in with a shout of winning the game.

Naomh Conaill v Gaoth Dobhair in the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Championship Final will be LIVE on Highland this Sunday 22nd October from 4pm with Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh, Brendan Kilcoyne & Brendan Devenney in association with Highland Motors, Mountain Top Letterkenny.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

weather warning 171023
News, Top Stories

Yellow weather warning in place for Donegal

17 October 2023
File photo dated 01/08/12 of a general view of a Tesco supermarket in Ashby De La Zouch, Leicestershire as Tesco has asked police to investigate claims that dozens of its customers' Clubcard accounts may have fallen victim to an online fraud.
News, Top Stories

Tesco donates 130,000 in Donegal over 10 years

17 October 2023
Stephen Donnelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly defends budget allocation

17 October 2023
Ours To Protect Play Back
Playback

Ours to Protect – Halloween Swap Shop, St. Marys NS, Stranorlar 17/10/23

17 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

weather warning 171023
News, Top Stories

Yellow weather warning in place for Donegal

17 October 2023
File photo dated 01/08/12 of a general view of a Tesco supermarket in Ashby De La Zouch, Leicestershire as Tesco has asked police to investigate claims that dozens of its customers' Clubcard accounts may have fallen victim to an online fraud.
News, Top Stories

Tesco donates 130,000 in Donegal over 10 years

17 October 2023
Stephen Donnelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly defends budget allocation

17 October 2023
Ours To Protect Play Back
Playback

Ours to Protect – Halloween Swap Shop, St. Marys NS, Stranorlar 17/10/23

17 October 2023
Tony Canavan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Saolta CEO welcomes GP call for more involvement in planning health services in Donegal

17 October 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube