County Final Preview: It will take the perfect performance – Neil McGee

Gaoth Dobhair find themselves back in a Donegal Senior Championship Final for the first time since 2019 and will face off with the defending champions Naomh Conail for the right to lift the Dr Maguire Cup this weekend.

Captain Neil McGee says there has been a low key build up to the final and that the group will need a perfect performance if they are to be in with a shout of winning the game.

Naomh Conaill v Gaoth Dobhair in the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Championship Final will be this Sunday 22nd October from 4pm.


