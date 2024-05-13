Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Over 100 without power in Moville this morning

114 remain with outpower in Moville this morning following lightening yesterday.

Its off the back of an outage which left of almost 500 people in Inishowen in darkness.

The fault was due to be fixed in the early hours of this morning.

News, Top Stories

Over 100 without power in Moville this morning

13 May 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to install emergency vehicle escape route on Four Lane, Letterkenny

13 May 2024
News, Top Stories

Donegal landowners have until end of May to have say on Draft RZLT Annual Map

13 May 2024
News, Top Stories

Lightning strikes in Inishowen leaving almost 500 without power

12 May 2024
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

