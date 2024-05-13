Number without power in Donegal this morning rises to 306

Over 300 homes and businesses are without power this morning in Donegal following lightening yesterday.

192 are in the dark in Carndonagh, while that figure is 114 in Moville.

ESB says the power fault in Carndonagh is to be resolved by 11am.

According to the ESB PowerCheck website, the fault in Moville was to be fixed in the early hours of this morning.

More updates as they come in.

Updates:

8am: Power has been restored to 78 premises in Moville. 36 now remain without power in Moville with the restoration time estimated to be around 1pm.