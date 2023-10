The Ireland Men’s Under-17s that includes two Donegal players, Luke O’Donnell and Oisin Cooney have qualified for the Elite Round of the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers following a 0-0 draw with Switerzland at Turner’s Cross today.

O’Donnell was a second half subsitute coming in on the hour mark while back up keeper Cooney was an unused sub.

Ireland who went unbeaten in the three games of the first round will have to wait until to December to see who they meet in the Elite phase.