Gardai investigate criminal damage incidents in Letterkenny and Dungloe

Gardai in Letterkenny are investigating a criminal damage incident to a small business premises close to An Grianan Theatre.

On Sunday afternoon October 15th at 15.40, a large window pane was broken on a small business premises by a person throwing a glass bottle.

Gardai in Letterkenny are appealing for information, their number is 0749167100.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning last, October 12th, between 8.15 and 09.15, a parked lorry had its trailer damaged at Gweedore Road, Meenmore, Dungloe. The trailer had its load retaining straps cut.

Any information please to gardai in Dungloe 0749521000.