Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Health and community workers strike is off following WRC proposals

The strike by health and community workers, due to begin today, has been called off.

It follows crunch talks at the Workplace Relations Commission, which ended in the early hours of this morning.

5 ,000  workers were due to start industrial action in their attempts to achieve pay parity with HSE staff.

In a memo issued to union members this morning, the unions said:

“Further to extensive talks chaired by the Workplace Relations Commission, we wish to advise that a set of proposals have been brokered on the dispute. As a result, it has been agreed to suspend the proposed industrial action to allow members the opportunity to consider the proposals. The proposal contains pay increases backdated to April 2023 along with commitments to address the funding issues in the sector.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

polestar lights
News, Top Stories

Motorists urged to take care as lights are switched on at Polestar Roundabout

17 October 2023
WRC Workplace Relations Commission
News, Top Stories

Health and community workers strike is off following WRC proposals

17 October 2023
n13
News, Audio, Top Stories

Traffic calming measures needed on N13 at Lurgybrack – Coyle

17 October 2023
Print
News, Audio, Top Stories

Applicants at Sperrin and Derg based sporting clubs to receive £2,000 in funding each

17 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

polestar lights
News, Top Stories

Motorists urged to take care as lights are switched on at Polestar Roundabout

17 October 2023
WRC Workplace Relations Commission
News, Top Stories

Health and community workers strike is off following WRC proposals

17 October 2023
n13
News, Audio, Top Stories

Traffic calming measures needed on N13 at Lurgybrack – Coyle

17 October 2023
Print
News, Audio, Top Stories

Applicants at Sperrin and Derg based sporting clubs to receive £2,000 in funding each

17 October 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Justice Minister and An Garda Síochána to tackle the upward trend of road deaths

16 October 2023
Special Needs Parents
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal’s Special Needs Parent Network attend meeting in Letterkenny to discuss CDNT crisis

16 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube