Health and community workers strike is off following WRC proposals

The strike by health and community workers, due to begin today, has been called off.

It follows crunch talks at the Workplace Relations Commission, which ended in the early hours of this morning.

5 ,000 workers were due to start industrial action in their attempts to achieve pay parity with HSE staff.

In a memo issued to union members this morning, the unions said:

“Further to extensive talks chaired by the Workplace Relations Commission, we wish to advise that a set of proposals have been brokered on the dispute. As a result, it has been agreed to suspend the proposed industrial action to allow members the opportunity to consider the proposals. The proposal contains pay increases backdated to April 2023 along with commitments to address the funding issues in the sector.”