Lack of government communication contributed to Buncrana protests – Murray

A Buncrana based councillor says a protest last night against the arrival of 66 asylum seekers in the town was the result of a lack of government information and consultation.

66 men were to have been housed in a 19 room building in the town, but their arrival last night in two minibuses was blocked by a group of local people in a protest which was captured on video and widely circulated.

Cllr Jack Murray says he believes some involved in the protest were involved in spreading misinformation, but the vast majority were local people with genuine concerns.

He believes the Department of Justice must take responsibility for what happened………..