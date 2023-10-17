Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Sinn Fein defer Dail discussion on LUH because the health minister wasn’t present

A Dail discussion on calls for an external review of services at Letterkenny University Hospital was deferred tonight because health minister Stephen Donnelly was not in the chamber.

The review was sought by 79 Donegal GPs who wrote to the minister earlier this month, and subsequently backed at the weekend by 11 consultants at the hospital.

Tonight in the Dail, Donegal TDs Padraig MacLochlainn and Pearse Doherty intended raising it under Topical Issues, but told Leas Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly they wanted to defer it until the minister is available……………..

