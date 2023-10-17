Social Democrats say Pascal Donohoe must address the HSE’s budget shortfall

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe is facing pressure explain in the Dáil why there’s a 2 billion euro hole in the health service budget for 2024.

The Social Democrats are accusing the government of starving the health service of sufficient funding.

The party’s spokesperson for health, Róisín Shortall, says serious questions must be answered, and Minister Donohoe needs to go back to the drawing board and present a budget that accurately reflects the cost of providing a quality health service. ……