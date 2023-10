On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the owner of The Station House in Letterkenny, Brian Gallagher.

Brian began to explore the possibility of building a hotel on the family site along Oldtown Road in 2002. Construction began in September 2005 and the 81-bedroom hotel opened its doors on August 1st, 2006.

Built by local contactors, Boyle Construction, The Station Hotel employs a team of 50 people.

Listen back here: