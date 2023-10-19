Drama: Moving Out

The Elusive Theatre Group present ‘Moving Out’ to celebrate Behan 100 as part of the Cathedral Quater Letterkenny Literary Festival.

In 1952 Brendan Behan was commissioned to write two plays for Radio Eireann, Moving out and A Garden Party. In Moving Out, Jim

Hannigan starts his day just like any other.

However, on his return home from work he discovers that his wife has moved the family out

to the new houses and he’s to join them for tea..

Jim, born and reared in Dublin’s Inner City, is not to sure how he’ll cope with suburbia.