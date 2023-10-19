Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Drama: Moving Out

 

The Elusive Theatre Group present ‘Moving Out’ to celebrate Behan 100 as part of the Cathedral Quater Letterkenny Literary Festival.

In 1952 Brendan Behan was commissioned to write two plays for Radio Eireann, Moving out and A Garden Party. In Moving Out, Jim
Hannigan starts his day just like any other.

However, on his return home from work he discovers that his wife has moved the family out
to the new houses and he’s to join them for tea..

Jim, born and reared in Dublin’s Inner City, is not to sure how he’ll cope with suburbia.

 

luh123
News, Audio, Top Stories

LUH ED concerns local management issue – Tanaiste

19 October 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 October 2023
smart
Audio, Entertainment, Playback

Drama: Garden Party

19 October 2023
smart
Audio, Entertainment, Playback

Drama: Moving Out

19 October 2023
