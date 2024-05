269 homes and businesses are without power in county Donegal this evening as the result of a fault.

135 are out in Dungloe, 75 in Milford, 49 in Cullion and the remaining 10 customers are based in Donegal.

While the estimated restoration times have already passed for Cullion and Dungloe, Milford is expected to have its power restored at 6 o’clock and Donegal to follow an hour later at 7pm.