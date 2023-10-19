Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Deliberations to continue in trial of indecent assault of a child in 1985

The jury in the trial of a teacher accused of indecently assaulting a male student 38 years ago is continuing deliberations today.

Jacintha McSherry O’Connor (63) of The Mullins, Donegal Town, Co. Donegal, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecently assaulting a child on dates between June 1st  and September 1st in the year 1985.

At the time of the alleged offending she was  24 and 25 and the boy was 13 years old.

The court heard the incidents are alleged to have happened while Ms McSherry O’Connor worked as a student teacher at a school in Dublin.

It is alleged that she indecently assaulted the boy on two occasions in his home, where she had been giving him grinds. These are the charges the jury must decide on.

It is also alleged there was sexual contact between the two on a holiday she attended with his family in Spain before time of the alleged offences that are

before the jury.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

flowerbox
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen MD hears call to level the playing field in Tidy Towns competition

19 October 2023
court
News, Top Stories

Deliberations to continue in trial of indecent assault of a child in 1985

19 October 2023
Herring
Top Stories, Audio, News

IFPO welcomes funding announcement to aid pelagic sector

19 October 2023
News Logo Posts
Playback

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday October 18th

18 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

flowerbox
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen MD hears call to level the playing field in Tidy Towns competition

19 October 2023
court
News, Top Stories

Deliberations to continue in trial of indecent assault of a child in 1985

19 October 2023
Herring
Top Stories, Audio, News

IFPO welcomes funding announcement to aid pelagic sector

19 October 2023
News Logo Posts
Playback

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday October 18th

18 October 2023
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
Top Stories, News

Water outage notice for Carrigart are surrounding areas

18 October 2023
Fire service
News, Top Stories

Donegal to get two new fire appliances under government funding

18 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube