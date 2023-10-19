Deliberations to continue in trial of indecent assault of a child in 1985

The jury in the trial of a teacher accused of indecently assaulting a male student 38 years ago is continuing deliberations today.

Jacintha McSherry O’Connor (63) of The Mullins, Donegal Town, Co. Donegal, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecently assaulting a child on dates between June 1st and September 1st in the year 1985.

At the time of the alleged offending she was 24 and 25 and the boy was 13 years old.

The court heard the incidents are alleged to have happened while Ms McSherry O’Connor worked as a student teacher at a school in Dublin.

It is alleged that she indecently assaulted the boy on two occasions in his home, where she had been giving him grinds. These are the charges the jury must decide on.

It is also alleged there was sexual contact between the two on a holiday she attended with his family in Spain before time of the alleged offences that are

before the jury.