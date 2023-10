Cork hurling champions Sarsfields sacrificed their pitch in order to help locals in Glanmire as flood waters began rising yesterday.

The GAA club opened large gates by its pitch which then “essentially became a flood plain.”

Commenting on the matter in the Dáil Deputy Pearse Doherty said Donegal community facilities have taken years to be replaced following flooding.

He is calling on the Government to enact various flooding scheme to protect communities: