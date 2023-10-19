Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

IFPO welcomes funding announcement to aid pelagic sector

The Irish Fish Producers Organisation Chief Executive has welcomed the announcement of over €25m in EU aid to the Irish pelagic sector, but says it is the first of many important steps.

Quota transfers from Ireland to the UK after Brexit created a major loss in the sector with less mackerel and herring being landed on Irish shores.

European Commission funded scheme will take the form of direct grants to fishing vessels.

IFPO Chief Executive, Aodh O Donnell says he’s confident the scheme will help those affected by Brexit in the fishing sector:

