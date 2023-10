There were calls made to level the playing field in for the Tidy Town Competition in the most recent Inishowen Municipal District Meeting.

This year the area seen many awards, including a gold medal for Buncrana.

However councillors raised concerns regarding smaller towns such as Malin, Culdaff and Clonmany having to rely on community groups for the upkeep of the area.

Cllr. Martin McDermott says rising costs are leaving these groups struggling and the local authority should step in: