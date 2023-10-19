Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the front pages, a listener outlines her unhappy experience dealing with a car service. We hear of the extension of V-SAC extending their court victim support service to Donegal, Killybegs Coast Guard is recruiting and a listener is upset after witnessing a bus load of men urinating a cemetery in Inishowen:

We launch Highland Radio’s new online shop, Cllr Jack Murray reacts to Asylum Seekers being moved out of Buncrana, Marc McSharry comments on his retirement from politics and theirs more reaction to traffic issues in Letterkenny:

Much of the last hour is spent in the company of Pat McArt whose memoir will shortly be published:

