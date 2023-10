Police investigating the disappearance of a Co Derry man have located a body.

21 year old Lee Johnston was last seen on October 7th in the Dunmore Crescent area of Cookstown.

A body has been located in the Maghera area of Co Derry.

Officers remain at the scene this morning.

A 31 year old woman and a 33 year old man arrested following Lee’s disappearance were bailed on Tuesday night to allow for further enquiries.