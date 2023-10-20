Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
87% in Donegal feel they needs are not being met by the CDNT

The Dáil heard the ‘troubling’ findings of a survey carried out by the Special Needs Parent Network in Donegal yesterday afternoon.

During the debate on investment in the health sector, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle outlined the realties faced by parents relying on the Children Disability Network Teams in the county.

Many parents have been left feeling that they have no choice but to opt for private care, costing up to €400 per month for some families.

Deputy Pringle says when the HSE recognised the failure to recruit and retain the staff needed, there should be allocations made to enable children to access private care in the short term:

