Almost 50,000 fewer children now living in poverty

Almost 50,000 fewer children are living in consistent poverty than was the case ten years ago.

However last year, poverty rates increased for the first time due to the sharp increase in the cost of living.

Speaking at the Inaugural meeting of the Cross-Government Network on Child Poverty and Well-being the Taoiseach said by establishing the Network, it will lead to a whole-of-government response to tackle child poverty.

Leo Varadkar added that it will take a sustained effort by everyone to ensure that Child Poverty is a thing of the past.