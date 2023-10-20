Club Corner: Ballybofey United & Redcastle United – two sides unbeaten this season

Ballybofey United have made a super start to the Donegal Physiotherapy Division 2, and have a 100% record after seven games.

Chris Ashmore has been speaking with first team manager PH Bonner about some of the reasons behind their positive start, the ongoing development of facilities at Dreenan and their underage structures..

Turning now to the Inishowen Junior League and the early pacesetters in the Strand Hotel First Division are Redcastle United. They are unbeaten in the league so far this season and are four points clear at the top, and also holders of the Ulster Junior Shield, this weekend travel to Arranmore United to defend their title.

Chris also has been speaking with their manager Cathal Faulkner about the hopes for the season ahead…