Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Events

Merchandise

Club Corner: Ballybofey United & Redcastle United – two sides unbeaten this season

Ballybofey United have made a super start to the Donegal Physiotherapy Division 2, and have a 100% record after seven games.

Chris Ashmore has been speaking with first team manager PH Bonner about some of the reasons behind their positive start, the ongoing development of facilities at Dreenan and their underage structures..

 

Turning now to the Inishowen Junior League and the early pacesetters in the Strand Hotel First Division are Redcastle United. They are unbeaten in the league so far this season and are four points clear at the top, and also holders of the Ulster Junior Shield, this weekend travel to Arranmore United to defend their title.

Chris also has been speaking with their manager Cathal Faulkner about the hopes for the season ahead…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

court
News, Top Stories

Irish celebrity found not guilty of the defilement of a child

20 October 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Body found in Derry confirmed as missing Lee Johnston

20 October 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Pedestrian injured by object thrown from car in Derry

20 October 2023
Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
Top Stories, News

Derry drivers to expect delays following report of collision

20 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

court
News, Top Stories

Irish celebrity found not guilty of the defilement of a child

20 October 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Body found in Derry confirmed as missing Lee Johnston

20 October 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Pedestrian injured by object thrown from car in Derry

20 October 2023
Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
Top Stories, News

Derry drivers to expect delays following report of collision

20 October 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 October 2023
galway hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

New radiation oncology centre in Galway ‘very good news’ for region – Health Minister

20 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube