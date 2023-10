ATU Donegal chalked up a very impressive 7-10 to 2-5 win over Trinity College Dublin in their Higher Education Colleges Ladies Gaelic Football Association League Division 2 game under the Convoy floodlights.

The ATU scorers were: Jodie McFadden, Termon, 1-2;, Abbie McGranaghan, Glenfin, 2-2; Ava Walsh, Muff, 1-0; Caoimhe Connor, Sligo, 1-1; Emma Howe, Dublin, 1-4; Codie Walsh, Convoy 0-1; and Danielle McGinley, Glenfin, 1-0.

This is the highest grade in ladies football that ATU has played in.