Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Events

Merchandise

Derry drivers to expect delays following report of collision

The PSNI in Derry are advising motorists to expect delays in at the Glenshane Road area of Maghera this afternoon.

It follows a report of a road traffic collision at the junction with the Derganagh Road.

Updates as they come in.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
Top Stories, News

Derry drivers to expect delays following report of collision

20 October 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 October 2023
galway hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

New radiation oncology centre in Galway ‘very good news’ for region – Health Minister

20 October 2023
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Over €4,600 awarded to Donegal organisations to assist with energy costs

20 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
Top Stories, News

Derry drivers to expect delays following report of collision

20 October 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 October 2023
galway hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

New radiation oncology centre in Galway ‘very good news’ for region – Health Minister

20 October 2023
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Over €4,600 awarded to Donegal organisations to assist with energy costs

20 October 2023
Gaeltacht_Sign-1
News, Top Stories

Donegal to reap benefits of 20% increase in language planning funding

20 October 2023
Rathmullan Pier
News, Audio, Top Stories

High number of bathing restrictions imposed on Donegal beaches in 2023

20 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube