Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Donegal doctors defer meeting with Health Minister

A group of Donegal GPs who requested an urgent meeting with the Health Minister to raise concerns over patient safety in the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital have deferred a meeting next week.

Minister Stephen Donnelly proposed to meet with the doctors next week.

The doctors have told the Minister that with every passing week of the continuing crisis at the hospital patients remain at increased risk of serious adverse outcomes.

Minister Stephen Donnelly offered to meet with a group of GPs who wrote to him calling for an external review of Letterkenny University Hospital’s ED next Wednesday by video or with a delegation at Leinster House.

However, the group of doctors in Donegal responded to the Minister’s office saying given the gravity of the situation, and given that 100 doctors in the service in Donegal are highlighting major patient safety concerns, it remains our expectation they say, as originally outlined, that a meeting will take place on site at Letterkenny University Hospital.

In their correspondence, the group told Minister Donnelly that they believe his Prescence will ensure the full engagement of key stakeholders from hospital management and the SAOLTA group.

In a statement issued today, the doctors say patients need and deserve a visit by the Minister to the hospital.

They say they are open to along with consultants and hospital management to meet the Minister in Donegal as soon as possible.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Money alone will not resolve LUH crisis’ – Senator Blaney

20 October 2023
roadworks
Audio, News, Top Stories

Further calls for safety concerns at Burnfoot junction to be addressed

20 October 2023
stephen donnelly 1
News, Top Stories

Donegal doctors defer meeting with Health Minister

20 October 2023
Electrician
News

Pilot scheme for Gaeltacht tradespeople launched

20 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Money alone will not resolve LUH crisis’ – Senator Blaney

20 October 2023
roadworks
Audio, News, Top Stories

Further calls for safety concerns at Burnfoot junction to be addressed

20 October 2023
stephen donnelly 1
News, Top Stories

Donegal doctors defer meeting with Health Minister

20 October 2023
Electrician
News

Pilot scheme for Gaeltacht tradespeople launched

20 October 2023
Barbary Macque
News, Top Stories

Rare monkey born at Wild Ireland

20 October 2023
EPA October Report
News, Audio, Top Stories

Urgent action required to improve private drinking water quality

20 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube