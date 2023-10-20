Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal to reap benefits of 20% increase in language planning funding

A number of Gaeltacht Planning Areas in Donegal are to benefit from a 20% increase in funding for the implementation of language plans.

26 Language Planning Areas, 8 Gaeltacht Service Towns and 3 Irish Language Networks will benefit from the €900,000 increase announced today by Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Patrick O’Donovan.

In Donegal, the funding will go towards employing two Language Planning Officers in the Langugae Planning Areas of Gaoth Dobhair, Rann na Feirste, Anagaire & Loch an Iúir.

