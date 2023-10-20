Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Former Finn Harps manager in new TG4 series on women’s soccer

Former Ireland WNT international Méabh de Búrca, former Finn Harps player and manager Charlie McGeever and Drogheda United’ Head of Women’s Football Laura Donovan will make up the coaching staff for TG4 Underdogs. PHOTO: SPORTSFILE

Former Finn Harps manager and player Charlie McGeever will be one of key figures in a TG4 series of programmes.

The Goalposts have shifted for TG4 UNDERDOGS as the legendary series tackles women’s soccer!

In the wake of the historic FIFA Women’s World Cup journey of the Ireland Women’s National Team, a squad of unknown club players will also have a massive opportunity to play in the big leagues.

These players will be chosen and trained by a panel of expert coaches to go up against some of the country’s top footballers.

Among the star coaches are ex-Irish international and RTÉ pundit Méabh de Búrca, former Finn Harps player and manager Charlie McGeever and Drogheda United’s head of women’s football Laura Donovan.

League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon said: “We are delighted to support this initiative which will provide an opportunity and a pathway for players to the game, who may have stepped away from football for a number of reasons, whether due to work, study, family or other commitments.

“We hope that Underdogs will be an important first step for players who still harbour the ambition to play at the highest level of football in Ireland at an exciting time in the development and growth of women’s football in Ireland.”

TG4’s Head of Sport, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said: “The Underdogs Series has been a long standing and regular staple in TG4’s schedule over many years and we eagerly await the new season of this famous series. In what is a hugely exciting year for Women’s football, we look forward to working with the FAI and Adare Productions in unearthing the next Underdogs squad.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Money alone will not resolve LUH crisis’ – Senator Blaney

20 October 2023
roadworks
Audio, News, Top Stories

Further calls for safety concerns at Burnfoot junction to be addressed

20 October 2023
stephen donnelly 1
News, Top Stories

Donegal doctors defer meeting with Health Minister

20 October 2023
Electrician
News

Pilot scheme for Gaeltacht tradespeople launched

20 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Money alone will not resolve LUH crisis’ – Senator Blaney

20 October 2023
roadworks
Audio, News, Top Stories

Further calls for safety concerns at Burnfoot junction to be addressed

20 October 2023
stephen donnelly 1
News, Top Stories

Donegal doctors defer meeting with Health Minister

20 October 2023
Electrician
News

Pilot scheme for Gaeltacht tradespeople launched

20 October 2023
Barbary Macque
News, Top Stories

Rare monkey born at Wild Ireland

20 October 2023
EPA October Report
News, Audio, Top Stories

Urgent action required to improve private drinking water quality

20 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube