High number of bathing restrictions imposed on Donegal beaches in 2023

The number of bathing restrictions imposed on Donegal beaches this year was among the highest in the country.

According to Noteworthy, of the 21 regulated beaches in the county, a third of them were subject to restrictions during the bathing season.

The worst affected was Rathmullan Beach with access to the water there restricted for a total of 33 days. Raw sewage entering the sea from Rathmullan and untreated wastewater flowing from Lough Swilly resulted in the Ince Mile swim being postponed twice in 2023.

Investigative journalist with Noteworthy, Alice Chambers says a high level of rainfall during the summer months is washing pollution from land into waters:

