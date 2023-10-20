Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Events

Merchandise

New radiation oncology centre in Galway ‘very good news’ for region – Health Minister

The Health Minister says the opening of a new radiation oncology centre at Galway University Hospital is “very good news” for people in the region.

It has been delivered at a cost of 70.7 million euro as part of the National Cancer Strategy.

The centre will provide greater capacity for radiation therapy treatment and the ability to provide new sophisticated radiation therapy treatments.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says the state of the art facility will provide enormous benefits for patients:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 October 2023
galway hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

New radiation oncology centre in Galway ‘very good news’ for region – Health Minister

20 October 2023
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Over €4,600 awarded to Donegal organisations to assist with energy costs

20 October 2023
Gaeltacht_Sign-1
News, Top Stories

Donegal to reap benefits of 20% increase in language planning funding

20 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 October 2023
galway hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

New radiation oncology centre in Galway ‘very good news’ for region – Health Minister

20 October 2023
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Over €4,600 awarded to Donegal organisations to assist with energy costs

20 October 2023
Gaeltacht_Sign-1
News, Top Stories

Donegal to reap benefits of 20% increase in language planning funding

20 October 2023
Rathmullan Pier
News, Audio, Top Stories

High number of bathing restrictions imposed on Donegal beaches in 2022

20 October 2023
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

Palestinian woman living in Buncrana ‘heartbroken’

20 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube