NI emergency services appeal for a safe Halloween

The emergency services of Northern Ireland are furthering their camping to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable Halloween this year.

They say this time of year is a busy one and there is usually an increase in calls regarding a range of concerns.

In a statement PSNI are urging the public to be responsible and considerate of others during the Halloween celebrations.

They add what may appear as harmless fun to some can feel like anti-social behaviour to others.

They added police patrols will be in operation to deter such behaviour as well as to engage with local communities.

Meanwhile the Northern Irish Fire and Rescue Service say every year they see the devastating impact of the misuse of fireworks and sparklers.

They are reminding the public that fireworks have the potential to set fire to properties, the environment and clothing , especially fancy dress which can be flammable.

Should people decide to light fireworks, they should be in an open space, well away from children.

Statement in full:

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) are urging everyone to have a safe and enjoyable Halloween this year.

Halloween is typically a very busy time of year for emergency services and it is not uncommon to see an increase in calls reporting a range of concerns.

Superintendent Finola Dornan, Belfast Area, PSNI said: “Most people are responsible, but we need to be considerate and mindful of others when it comes to celebrating Halloween. Remember, what might seem like harmless fun to some, may actually feel like anti-social behaviour to others.

“We want everyone to stay safe this Halloween and have a fun, enjoyable night and for many this also involves knowing the law on firework safety to ensure everyone can protect themselves from severe burns and injury.

“Police patrols will be out and about to deter anti-social behaviour as well as engage with and support local communities. If you have any concerns about antisocial behaviour in your community, you can contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency,” added Superintendent Dornan.

Assistant Group Commander, NIFRS, Karen McDowell said: “We want to see everyone enjoy Halloween, but unfortunately each year we witness first-hand the devastating impact the misuse of fireworks and sparklers can have.

“They are a fire hazard and can set fire to property, the environment and clothing. The explosive force of a firework can also cause serious injury particularly to your hands and face. If you do decide to use fireworks then only light them outside in an open space and keep children well away from them.

“Fancy dress costumes can be highly flammable so keep them away from fireworks or open flames. Swap out candles for battery operated lights. If a costume catches fire remember STOP, DROP and ROLL to quickly put the flames out.

“If using sparklers, never give them to children under the age of five, and always wear gloves, preferably leather ones. Always supervise children when lighting sparklers, and ensure they hold the sparkler at arm’s length.”

By following this simple advice, you can make sure your family and friends have a safe and injury free Halloween this year.