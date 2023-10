Two organisations in Donegal are to share in €78,000 in funding to assist with energy costs.

€4,675.00 has been awarded to Crossroads and Killygordan Enterprise Centre and Comhairle Paroiste Ghlean Cholm Cille under the sixth tranche of funding.

The scheme was launched in response to the rising cost of energy and the impact it is having on the community and voluntary sector.