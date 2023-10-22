Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Aodh Ruadh win Senior B Championship

Aodh Ruadh pushed on from halftime to win the Senior B Championship, overcoming favourites Gaoth Dobhair in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday afternoon.

At halftime, the sides were level 0-04 to 0-04.

Four minutes into the second half, Damian Weber scored from open play to put his team three points ahead. From there, the Ballyshannon side went on to pull away, but a late comeback saw the Gaeltacht men score four points without a reply, but it wasn’t enough on the day.

Full time, Aodh Ruadh 1-07, Goath Dobhair 0-09.

