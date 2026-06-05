Transport Minister meets Garda Commissioner on road safety

The Transport Minister and Garda Commissioner have held discussions on road safety and enforcement actions against anti-social behaviour on the streets.

Commissioner Justin Kelly highlighted a significant increase in the number of scramblers seized in recent months.

He also spoke about new options and technologies being explored to expand enforcement action.

Minister Darragh O’ Brien committed to follow up on Garda requests to further strengthen sanctions on the owners of scramblers which are seized.

The pair met yesterday where the Minister noted the regulations now in place, known as Grace’s Law in memory of Grace Lynch.