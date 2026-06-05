Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Donegal students recognised at first return awards

 

St Aengus’ National School in Bridgend and students from ATU Donegal have been recognised at the first return awards.

Held this week in Croke Park, it acknowledges schools and third-level groups using the Deposit Return Scheme to support sustainability and fundraising initiatives.

St Aengus National School received the Re-turn Student Achievement Award and a €1,000 prize at the awards.

This was in recognition of its campaign supporting the school’s three autism classes.

It was led by Jayden Duncan, a 3rd Class pupil and Green Leader, who collects returns from each classroom every Friday with support from SNA Niall.

The initiative has raised funds for sensory equipment, resources, transport, and activities, while building confidence, independence, and practical life skills for pupils.

ATU Donegal’s Green Pantry Society was awarded for their campaign, which installed six branded collection stations and clear workflows.

Led by Charles Lukas Makio, support was provided by estates, catering, design, coordination, and volunteers.

The Green Pantry Society received the Re-turn On-Campus Collaboration Award and a €700 prize to be split between the society and The Donegal Hospice with this initiative set to become a permanent feature of campus life.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

st columba's Stranorlar
Top Stories, News

New Principal at St Columba’s College, Stranorlar

5 June 2026
return
News, Top Stories

Donegal students recognised at first return awards

5 June 2026
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio

Taoiseach confirms travel ban on two Israeli Ministers

5 June 2026
Darragh-OBrien
News

Transport Minister meets Garda Commissioner on road safety

5 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

st columba's Stranorlar
Top Stories, News

New Principal at St Columba’s College, Stranorlar

5 June 2026
return
News, Top Stories

Donegal students recognised at first return awards

5 June 2026
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio

Taoiseach confirms travel ban on two Israeli Ministers

5 June 2026
Darragh-OBrien
News

Transport Minister meets Garda Commissioner on road safety

5 June 2026
ard na greine stranorlar
News, Top Stories

Unions agree to defer work to rule in Ard na Greine Court industrial action

5 June 2026
fr hegarty statue
News

Buncrana’s iconic Fr Hegarty statue set to return home

5 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube