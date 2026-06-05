Donegal students recognised at first return awards

St Aengus’ National School in Bridgend and students from ATU Donegal have been recognised at the first return awards.

Held this week in Croke Park, it acknowledges schools and third-level groups using the Deposit Return Scheme to support sustainability and fundraising initiatives.

St Aengus National School received the Re-turn Student Achievement Award and a €1,000 prize at the awards.

This was in recognition of its campaign supporting the school’s three autism classes.

It was led by Jayden Duncan, a 3rd Class pupil and Green Leader, who collects returns from each classroom every Friday with support from SNA Niall.

The initiative has raised funds for sensory equipment, resources, transport, and activities, while building confidence, independence, and practical life skills for pupils.

ATU Donegal’s Green Pantry Society was awarded for their campaign, which installed six branded collection stations and clear workflows.

Led by Charles Lukas Makio, support was provided by estates, catering, design, coordination, and volunteers.

The Green Pantry Society received the Re-turn On-Campus Collaboration Award and a €700 prize to be split between the society and The Donegal Hospice with this initiative set to become a permanent feature of campus life.