Buncrana’s iconic Fr Hegarty statue set to return home

Works on a landmark statue in Buncrana have now been completed.
The statue of Fr Hegarty was removed in April for maintenance after concerns were raised about discolouration.
The monument is expected to be reinstated shortly at Fr Hegarty’s Rock.
Works on a landmark statue in Buncrana have now been completed.
The statue of Fr Hegarty was removed in April for maintenance after concerns were raised about discolouration.
The monument is expected to be reinstated shortly at Fr Hegarty’s Rock.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland