Unions agree to defer work to rule in Ard na Greine Court industrial action

Unions representing nursing staff involved in an industrial dispute at Ard na Greine Court, Stranorlar, have agreed to further extend a suspension to a planned work-to-rule, until next Friday, June 12th, to allow the HSE more time to finalise an agreement on conditions.

This follows a protest last week carried out by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and the Psychiatric Nurses Association.

The demonstration was to highlight what they claim was a failure from the HSE to follow through on a promise to maintain round-the-clock on-site management at the Donegal Intellectual Disability Services facility, after residents were moved into houses in the community.