“It’s nice to be champions” – Aodh Ruadh boss Brian Gillespie

After the half time break, Aodh Ruadh outperformed the odds-on favourites Gaoth Dobhair to win the Senior B Championship in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday.

The score was tied at 0-04 to 0-04 at the break.

Damian Weber scored a goal four minutes into the second half to give his team a three-point lead. The Ballyshannon team continued to gain ground after that, but a late rally by the Gaeltacht Men saw them score four points without a response, but it wasn’t enough to win the match.

It ended, Goath Dobhair 0–09, Aodh Ruadh 1–07.

After the match winning manager Brian Gillespie said “It’s nice to be champions”, he will also happy to see his players “winning something”..

Player of the match Damian Weber: