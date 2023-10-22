Termon bows out of Ulster

Termon have been knocked out of this year’s Ulster Ladies Football Club Championship by Errigial Ciaran at the quarterfinal stage in Balllygawley on Sunday afternoon.

An early goal from a penalty after three minutes of play from Maria Canavan set the tone for the match as the Donegal club went into halftime trailing 2-06 to 0-03.

Errigial Ciaran started the half with a quick score, the Tyrone side kept up the pressure to win on the day, 3-11 to 2-04.

Here’s Maureen O’Donnell reporting from full time report…