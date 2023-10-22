“We were beat by the better team today” – Joint Termon manager Kevin McGettigan

Errigial Ciaran defeated Termon in the quarterfinals of the Ulster Ladies Football Club Championship on Sunday afternoon in Balllygawley.

Maria Canavan scored the game’s first goal from a penalty after three minutes of play, and the Donegal club entered halftime down 2-06 to 0-03.

Errigial Ciaran quickly scored to start the second half, and Tyrone kept up the pressure to win the game 3-11 to 2-04.

After the match joint manager Kevin McGettigan along side co manager Adrian mc gettigan, said “we were beat by the better team today”…