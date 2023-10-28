Donegal County Council investigate reports of water supply disruptions in Manorcunningham

Donegal County Council are investigating reports of water supply disruptions in Manorcunningham and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.
This may cause traffic disruptions in the area.
The Council says more information is to follow.
Donegal County Council are investigating reports of water supply disruptions in Manorcunningham and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.
This may cause traffic disruptions in the area.
The Council says more information is to follow.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland