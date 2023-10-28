Donegal Gardaí issue reminder to check in on elderly neighbours as winter approaches

Gardaí in Donegal have issued a reminder to check in on elderly and vulnerable neighbours as winter approaches.

The clocks go back one hour at 2am tonight.

As the evenings get darker, people are reminded to check in on neighbours to ensure they are safe and well.

When out walking, cycling or running that although you can see the traffic that the drivers may not always see you.

Motorists, are asked to ensure that the lights on their car, motorcycle, tractor, van etc. are all in good working order.

For those who have trailers, please ensure that lights and reflectors are all in place and that they are in good working condition.

Be safe and be seen.

Gardaí also advise for people to wear hi-vis clothing when going out on or near a public road and to check that bicycle lights are working before going for a cycle.