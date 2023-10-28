DRSWG appeals to road users to exercise extreme caution as clocks go back

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group is appealing to all road users to exercise extreme caution as the clocks go back tonight.

Motorists are being urged to be aware of vulnerable road users also.

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group is advising pedestrians, runners, walkers and cyclists to be safe and be seen as we enter winter time by; wearing high visibility material, carrying a torch and for cyclists to ensure their bicycle lights are working and wear a helmet.

Motorists too, are reminded to ensure their vehicle is fit for winter by checking that tyres are in a good condition and meet legal requirements, that all lights are clean, working and correctly adjusted and to always use dipped headlights when driving in poor weather conditions.

So far this year, 155 people have died on Irish roads which includes 32 pedestrians and 5 cyclists. Six people have died in Donegal and many more have been seriously injured in road traffic collisions.