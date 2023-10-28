Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DRSWG appeals to road users to exercise extreme caution as clocks go back

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group is appealing to all road users to exercise extreme caution as the clocks go back tonight.

Motorists are being urged to be aware of vulnerable road users also.

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group is advising pedestrians, runners, walkers and cyclists to be safe and be seen as we enter winter time by; wearing high visibility material, carrying a torch and for cyclists to ensure their bicycle lights are working and wear a helmet.

Motorists too, are reminded to ensure their vehicle is fit for winter by checking that tyres are in a good condition and meet legal requirements, that all lights are clean, working and correctly adjusted and to always use dipped headlights when driving in poor weather conditions.

So far this year, 155 people have died on Irish roads which includes 32 pedestrians and 5 cyclists. Six people have died in Donegal and many more have been seriously injured in road traffic collisions.

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí issue reminder to check in on elderly neighbours as winter approaches

28 October 2023
donal mandy kelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann confirms new water infrastructure installation in Donegal – Cllr Donal ‘Mandy’ Kelly

28 October 2023
Charlie McConalogue
News, Top Stories

Ministers McConalogue and O’Brien announce once-off measure for farmyard manure

28 October 2023
Partial Lunar Eclipse, Ireland, Highland Radio, Entertainment, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Top Stories

Partial lunar eclipse tonight – display will be visible all over the country

28 October 2023
