Huge challenges remain for people in NW experiencing homelessness – NW Simon Community

Huge challenges remain for people at risk or experiencing homelessness in the North West.

According to the latest homelessness report, the number of adults accessing emergency accommodation in the region is up 3% compared to figures from the previous month. However, the number of children homeless has dropped 34%.

Noel Daly, CEO of the North West Simon Community says while the decrease in children in emergency accommodation is to be welcomed, its too soon to determine if it will be maintained through the winter months.

He says the shortage of emergency accommodation in the North West is having an impact on hidden homelessness: