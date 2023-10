Stargazers will have a chance to watch a partial lunar eclipse tonight.

The moon will appear to have a ‘bite’ taken out of it – as it reflects the Earth’s shadow.

Weather permitting – the rare display will be visible all over the country from around 8.30pm to 10pm.

According to Wilderness Ireland, the two best places to view the display in the Northwest are Glencolmcille and Fanad Head in Co. Donegal.