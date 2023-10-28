Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Reaction: Rumble In The Hills open workout

Jason Quigley at today’s event 

Ahead of the Rumble In The Hills show, an open workout took place today at Letterkenny Shopping Centre.

Joe Ward leads a stellar cast for ’Rumble In The Hills’, which will take place at the Aura Leisure Complex in Letterkenny on November 18.

Raphoe boxers, Danny Duffy (54kg), who recently won the bantamweight title at the National Senior Championships in Dublin earlier this month, and Cathal McLaughlin (75 kg), who was victorious at middleweight, are among four boxers from Donegal who will compete at the the National Elite Championship at the home of Irish boxing, the National Stadium, in Dublin on November 18th.

Both of them were in attendance at the Letterkenny Shopping Centre (on Saturday) for the open boxing workout to publicise the forthcoming Rumble in the Hills professional boxing event being held at the Aura Leisure Centre.

Chris Ashmore spoke to them about their victories last week, the pro-boxing bill coming to Letterkenny and the National Elite Championships.

First, we can hear from Danny Duffy.

Chris also got the views of another young Strabane man Cathal McLaughlin who is boxing out of Raphoe BC and who is also a national champion.

A London-based boxer from Donegal, Danny Boyle, who is competing at the event, is excited to be fighting in his home county.

Promoting the event, Donegal boxer Jason Quigley gave his reaction on todays open workout.

