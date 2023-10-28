Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Two individuals in Donegal charged in connection with human trafficking investigation

Two individuals who were arrested in Donegal in connection with an investigation into human trafficking have now been charged.

The arrests were made last Tuesday and both males (aged 35 and 28) were detained in Garda Stations in Donegal.

Both men are expected to appear before a special sitting of Ballyshannon District Court at 6.30pm this evening.

Garda investigators with International colleagues are investigating the alleged trafficking of persons into Ireland for the purpose of labour exploitation.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person who may be the victim of human trafficking or labour exploitation to speak to a member of An Garda Síochána, either at your local garda station or call the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111.

