Detectives appeal for information following arson attack in Coalisland

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following an arson attack at an apartment complex in Coalisland on Friday afternoon, 27th October.

Police received a report shortly before 4.45pm, that a person dressed in dark clothing was observed pouring liquid from a can onto a window at one of the apartments in the Platers Hill area, and then set fire to it.

The suspect, who was also wearing a black balaclava, then fled the scene on foot. Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

No one was inside the apartment at the time of the arson attack and no injuries were reported.

Some minor damage was caused to the inside of the property and a full evacuation of the complex was not required due to the fire being contained.

Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with their investigation to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1325 27/10/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/