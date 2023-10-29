Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Detectives appeal for information following arson attack in Coalisland

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following an arson attack at an apartment complex in Coalisland on Friday afternoon, 27th October.

Police received a report shortly before 4.45pm, that a person dressed in dark clothing was observed pouring liquid from a can onto a window at one of the apartments in the Platers Hill area, and then set fire to it.

The suspect, who was also wearing a black balaclava, then fled the scene on foot. Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

No one was inside the apartment at the time of the arson attack and no injuries were reported.

Some minor damage was caused to the inside of the property and a full evacuation of the complex was not required due to the fire being contained.

Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with their investigation to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1325 27/10/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Detectives appeal for information following arson attack in Coalisland

29 October 2023
Filling kettle_Boil Water
News, Top Stories

Burst water main may cause disruptions to Malin Head water supplies

29 October 2023
Bring Banks Donegal. 1. 379 x 269
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for more bring banks in Donegal after illegal dumping incident

28 October 2023
RSA-Logo
News, Top Stories

RSA system error as around nine thousand people receive emails stating driving test cancellation

28 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Detectives appeal for information following arson attack in Coalisland

29 October 2023
Filling kettle_Boil Water
News, Top Stories

Burst water main may cause disruptions to Malin Head water supplies

29 October 2023
Bring Banks Donegal. 1. 379 x 269
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for more bring banks in Donegal after illegal dumping incident

28 October 2023
RSA-Logo
News, Top Stories

RSA system error as around nine thousand people receive emails stating driving test cancellation

28 October 2023
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Two individuals in Donegal charged in connection with human trafficking investigation

28 October 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí issue reminder to check in on elderly neighbours as winter approaches

28 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube