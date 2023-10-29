Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McGlynn wins National Marathon title

 

Ann-Marie McGlynn

Letterkenny AC athlete Ann-Marie McGlynn won her first National Marathon Championship today.

The National Championships ran within the 42nd edition of the Dublin Marathon.

Ann-Marie ran an outstanding time of 2 hours, 34 minutes, and 13 seconds. North Belfast Harriers’ Gladys Ganiel came in second in 2:37:08, and Donore’s Sorcha Loughnan came in third in 2:45:31.

McGlynn, who finished 49th overall, was the first Irish lady and the fifth woman home.

Kemal Husen of Ethiopia set a new course record with a time of 2:26:22.

