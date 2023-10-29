Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Pro-Palestine demonstration in Letterkenny yesterday

A pro-Palestine demonstration took place in Letterkenny yesterday.

The protest demonstrated solidarity for Palestine as the local community called for a ceasefire.

Local activists and politicians attended the event, with Donegal TD Thomas Pringle and Councillor Gerry McMonagle speaking at the demonstration.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says that the international community must intervene once and for all in order to try to achieve a negotiated settlement in order to bring peace to the Middle East:

A similar protest took place at the Lifford/ Strabane bridge yesterday.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty was present at the event and spoke on the local demands for a ceasefire:

LK Traffic Letterkenny
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pro-Palestine demonstration in Letterkenny yesterday

29 October 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Detectives appeal for information following arson attack in Coalisland

29 October 2023
Filling kettle_Boil Water
News, Top Stories

Burst water main may cause disruptions to Malin Head water supplies

29 October 2023
Bring Banks Donegal. 1. 379 x 269
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for more bring banks in Donegal after illegal dumping incident

28 October 2023
Advertisement

