Pro-Palestine demonstration in Letterkenny yesterday

A pro-Palestine demonstration took place in Letterkenny yesterday.

The protest demonstrated solidarity for Palestine as the local community called for a ceasefire.

Local activists and politicians attended the event, with Donegal TD Thomas Pringle and Councillor Gerry McMonagle speaking at the demonstration.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says that the international community must intervene once and for all in order to try to achieve a negotiated settlement in order to bring peace to the Middle East:

A similar protest took place at the Lifford/ Strabane bridge yesterday.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty was present at the event and spoke on the local demands for a ceasefire: