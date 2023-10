The families of eight people killed in the Greysteel Massacre will attend a special anniversary mass in Derry this evening.

On Halloween eve 30 years ago, loyalist gunmen entered a bar in the village, shouted ‘trick or treat’, and opened fire.

The massacre came just a week after 9 people were killed in the Shankill Bomb in Belfast.

Kennedy Donaldson from the victims support group ‘SEFF’ says it was a time of heavy sectarian conflict: