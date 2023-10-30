Final IFA candidate selection debate takes place this evening in Letterkenny

The last of the IFA Presidential election debates will conclude this evening at the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny.

The event will begin at 8pm tonight.

In all, there have been sixteen debates that cover each of the twenty nine Irish Farmer Association County Executives all over the country.

Francie Gorman from Laois and Martin Stapleton from Limerick are running to be the 17th president of the association.

The Donegal selection is the last of the ongoing meetings.

Two candidates will contest the Deputy Presidency of IFA, they are Alice Doyle from Wexford and Pay Murphy from Galway.

IFA National Returning Officer Brian Rushe encouraged members, farmers and those in the sector to attend a debate during October to hear from the candidates.